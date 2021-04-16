The weekend curfew began in Delhi on Friday (April 16) from 10 pm. Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said that a COVID-19 helpline has been started for people facing difficulties in the movement for essential goods & services. The official added that the helpline has been set up at Police headquarters with pilot number 01123469900.

Delhi is under weekend restrictions beginning tonight. A COVID helpline has been started for people facing difficulties in movement for essential goods & services. Helpline set up at Police headquarters with pilot number 01123469900: Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO pic.twitter.com/KQMMZzbuTF — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

