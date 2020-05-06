Delhi Police Constable Dies After Falling Sick, Samples Sent For COVID-19 Test

Delhi Police | Image used for representation purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 6: A 31-year-old constable of the Delhi Police died at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Tuesday evening. This is seen as a suspected death due to coronavirus. The deceased constable, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, tested for COVID-19 at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he was brought after he complained of fever and cough. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

When his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening, he was sent to RML Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His COVID-19 test reports were awaited. Cops working with him have been asked to go for home quarantine. The deceased constable was posted at a police station in northwest Delhi. A post mortem is yet to be conducted. He is survived by a wife and 3-year-old son. 12 CRPF Troops Test Positive For Coronavuris, 1 Dies, Number of COVID-19 Cases in Paramilitary Force Rises to 47 in Delhi.

Forty-five Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed in Delhi, have tested coronavirus positive and 167 have been quarantined. Moreover, a total of 40 Border Security Force (BSF) troopers deployed in Delhi have also been declared COVID-19 infected. Two policemen of Delhi Police crime branch associated with the probe into the allegations of negligence by the members of Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for coronavirus.