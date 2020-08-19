Delhi, August 19: The national capital received torrential rainfall since the early hours of Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city. In a video shared by ANI, it can be seen that a huge number of vehicles have been damaged in Saket area's J Block after a side wall collapsed following an incessant downpour in Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the incessant rainfall may continue throughout the day in Delhi-NCR. The highway connecting Delhi with Gurugram was logged with knee-to-waist-high water for a couple of kilometres on a stretch. Delhi-NCR Rains: Videos of Waterlogging Emerge From Parts of National Capital Region After Torrential Rainfall.

Vehicles Damaged in Saket's Area, Watch Video:

#WATCH: A number of vehicles damaged in Saket area's J Block, after a side wall collapsed following incessant downpour in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/6NOQXcQXH9 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Traffic jams were also witnessed due to the flooded streets. Images and videos of flooded streets in Gurugram snd Noida were also shared, raising concerns for "urban flooding" of land-locked, non-coastal cities.

