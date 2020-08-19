Delhi, August 19: The national capital received torrential rainfall since the early hours of Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city. In a video shared by ANI, it can be seen that a huge number of vehicles have been damaged in Saket area's J Block after a side wall collapsed following an incessant downpour in Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the incessant rainfall may continue throughout the day in Delhi-NCR. The highway connecting Delhi with Gurugram was logged with knee-to-waist-high water for a couple of kilometres on a stretch.  Delhi-NCR Rains: Videos of Waterlogging Emerge From Parts of National Capital Region After Torrential Rainfall.

Vehicles Damaged in Saket's Area, Watch Video: 

Traffic jams were also witnessed due to the flooded streets. Images and videos of flooded streets in Gurugram snd Noida were also shared, raising concerns for "urban flooding" of land-locked, non-coastal cities.

