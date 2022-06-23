Delhi, June 23: In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man, after he lured the minor on the pretext of offering her mangoes in Delhi. Govindpuri police arrested the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the family of the minor.

As per the report published by India Today, on a fateful day, the accused, identified as Durvasa, allegedly called the minor to his house on the pretext of offering her mangoes where he reportedly exploited her sexually. However, the accused sent the minor home when her mother started calling her name. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped at Five-Star Hotel in Dwarka by Hyderabad Man She Met on Dating App.

Reports say that the victim's health started deteriorating at night. Following this, her parents rushed the minor to a hospital. After medical examination, it was revealed that the minor was sexually assaulted. Based on the complaint by the victim's parents, cops at Govindpuri police station filed an FIR and arrested the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).