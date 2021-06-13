New Delhi, June 13: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced further relaxations in lockdown rules from Monday, June 14 as COVID-19 cases witness a dip in the national capital. Kejriwal announced that after 5 am on June 14, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. The Chief Minister said that a detailed order will be issued about the relaxation guidelines as part of the unlock process in the national capital.

On Saturday, the national capital reported 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.30 percent. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,800. Kejriwal has also announced several steps to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19. Delhi Unlock Update: Metro Services Reopen For Public With 50% Capacity After 1.5 Months of Lockdown.

What’s Open in Delhi?

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity. "We will observe this for a week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued", Kejriwal said. Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm In govt offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest. Essential activities will continue. Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed. Weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people allowed at funerals 50% capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing

What Remains Shut in Delhi?

Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions in Delhi will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed Spas, gyms, Yoga institutes will remain closed. Public parks & gardens will remain closed.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19. The AAP govt had taken the lockdown decision when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak in the national capital. The lockdown was, however, extended a few times since then. Following a continuous decline in daily COVID-19 cases for days now, the Delhi government announced several relaxations and eased the curbs that were in place.

