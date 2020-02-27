Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 34 After A Person Dies at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shahdara

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 27: The death toll in the deadliest violence in the North East clashes rose to 34 on Thursday after another person passes away at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Delhi's Shahdara. The clashes in North East Delhi flared up after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters since Saturday. According to the officials, 30 people died at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Shahdara area while three other deaths have been reported from LNJP Hospital.

According to reports, a total of 53 people are currently admiited to GTB Hospital. Out of the 30 deaths reported from the hospital, 22 were declared brought dead. The rest succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, at the LNJP hospital near Delhi Gate, one person was brought dead, while the remaining two succumbed to injuries during treatment. 'Situation Returning to Normal in North East District,' Says Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting over the violence in the national capital and decided to provide relief material to violence-hit areas. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Kailash Gahlot and other officers also attended the meeting. Heavy security was deployed in the violence-hit areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokalpur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh.

On Wednesday, after several days of violence in North-East Delhi, the situation has started to slowly return back to normal. Violence rocked North East Delhi, after stone pelting in Jaffrabad between groups of pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday. The situation in violence-hit northeast Delhi was being brought under control. The Delhi Police informed that a total of 18 FIRs were registered at various police stations and 106 people arrested under various sections over violence in northeast Delhi that erupted on Sunday.