Delhi Violence: Police Forms Two SITs to Probe North East Clashes; Cases Transferred to Crime Branch
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday.

The police has so far filed 48 FIRs. The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo. Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra Hits Out at Those Seeking FIR Against Him, Says 'No Question Asked to Those Talking About Dividing India'.

The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh.