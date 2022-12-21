Delhi, December 21: As the Delhi Jal Board announced the disruption in water supply for the next two days, it is time for Delhites to fill up those bottles and buckets. The department said that the supply of water in several parts of the city will be affected on December 21 and 22 for maintenance work. The board is taking up the work of flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station for the next couple of days. Delhi Winter 2022: Dense Fog in National Capital As Temperature Dips, See Visuals From Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport Flyover and AIIMS.

"Due to the annual program for flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, the water supply will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday," the board said in a tweet. As the national capital braces for the disruption of water supply, the Jal Board has advised residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement and a water tanker will be available on request. Christmas, New Year 2023 Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Guidelines, Ask Revelers To Obtain Permission for Parties (Watch Video).

List of Areas Where Supply Will Be Disrupted in National Capital:

Chitra Vihar

Nirman Vihar

Preet Vihar

Shakarpur

Laxmi Nagar

Patpar Ganj Society area

East Vinod Nagar

West Vinod Nagar

Vivek Vihar Ph-I

Vivek Vihar Ph-II

Janta Colony

Jhilmil

Shivam Enclave

B.P. Station

Pocket I, Pocket II, Pocket III Mayur Vihar Ph-I

Geeta Colony

D&E-Block-CR Park

Hemkunt Colony

B-Block - Kalkaji

Motia Khan

DDA Flats

Bapa Nagar

Tank Road

Dev Nagar

Regarpura

Inderlok Area

Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony and its adjacent area

O-Block

West Patel Nagar Area

Balmiki Mandir Area

Bodella BPS

AG-I

Vikas Puri - DG-L

Vikas Puri

Gurudwara Inder Puri Area

Janta Park Area

Multani Dhanda & Paharganj Area

Neeti Bagh

Kailash Kunj

Aravali Apptt.

Munirika Vihar Apartment

Desh Bandhu Apartment

Pocket A, Pocket B, Pocket C, Pocket D Mayur Vihar Ph-II

Ghazipur Village

However, in a much-needed relief, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved the Delhi Jal Board's project for the construction of the plant at the 20-MGD Bawana water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 10.3 crore as part of its plan to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city.

