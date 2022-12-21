Delhi, December 21: As the Delhi Jal Board announced the disruption in water supply for the next two days, it is time for Delhites to fill up those bottles and buckets. The department said that the supply of water in several parts of the city will be affected on December 21 and 22 for maintenance work. The board is taking up the work of flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station for the next couple of days. Delhi Winter 2022: Dense Fog in National Capital As Temperature Dips, See Visuals From Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport Flyover and AIIMS.
"Due to the annual program for flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, the water supply will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday," the board said in a tweet. As the national capital braces for the disruption of water supply, the Jal Board has advised residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement and a water tanker will be available on request. Christmas, New Year 2023 Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Guidelines, Ask Revelers To Obtain Permission for Parties (Watch Video).
List of Areas Where Supply Will Be Disrupted in National Capital:
- Chitra Vihar
- Nirman Vihar
- Preet Vihar
- Shakarpur
- Laxmi Nagar
- Patpar Ganj Society area
- East Vinod Nagar
- West Vinod Nagar
- Vivek Vihar Ph-I
- Vivek Vihar Ph-II
- Janta Colony
- Jhilmil
- Shivam Enclave
- B.P. Station
- Pocket I, Pocket II, Pocket III Mayur Vihar Ph-I
- Geeta Colony
- D&E-Block-CR Park
- Hemkunt Colony
- B-Block - Kalkaji
- Motia Khan
- DDA Flats
- Bapa Nagar
- Tank Road
- Dev Nagar
- Regarpura
- Inderlok Area
- Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony and its adjacent area
- O-Block
- West Patel Nagar Area
- Balmiki Mandir Area
- Bodella BPS
- AG-I
- Vikas Puri - DG-L
- Vikas Puri
- Gurudwara Inder Puri Area
- Janta Park Area
- Multani Dhanda & Paharganj Area
- Neeti Bagh
- Kailash Kunj
- Aravali Apptt.
- Munirika Vihar Apartment
- Desh Bandhu Apartment
- Pocket A, Pocket B, Pocket C, Pocket D Mayur Vihar Ph-II
- Ghazipur Village
However, in a much-needed relief, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved the Delhi Jal Board's project for the construction of the plant at the 20-MGD Bawana water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 10.3 crore as part of its plan to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city.
