New Delhi, January 15: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the severe category even on Friday with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 431. The System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) on Thursday informed that the air quality in the national capital had turned 'severe' due to the prevailing 'extremely unfavourable' conditions for dispersion of pollutants. On Thursday, the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 429. It was 354 on Wednesday, 293 on Tuesday and 243 on Monday. The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said slow winds and ventilation conditions are "extremely unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants which will lead to further deterioration in air quality. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

As per details available, this is the fourth time in January that the city's air quality stood in the 'severe' category. Prior to Friday, the AQI was 429 on January 14, it was 441 on January 1 and 443 on January 2. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam and Safdarjung recorded 10℃ and 7.4℃ temperatures respectively at 5:30 am on Friday. Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed parts of the national capital during the morning hours. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the wind speed has slowed down and the moisture in the air has made the pollutants heavier. Apart from Delhi, the air quality in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad was also in severe category while it was 'very poor' in Gurgaon on Thursday.

