New Delhi, June 6: The air quality in Delhi is likely to deteriorate and crossover from the "moderate to poor" category on June 8. According to the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality in the national capital is set to worsen due to strong surface winds raising dust locally and also transporting it from the nearby regions. As per details by IMD, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in the 'Moderate' category on June 6 and 7 and then is expected to deteriorate to the 'Poor' category. Prolonged Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk of Smell Loss: Study.

The strong surface winds are favorable for raising dust locally and transport of dust from the nearby regions, thereby making PM10 a predominant pollutant. The IMD further warned that the air quality is likely to remain in the "moderate to poor category" for the subsequent five days. Detailed forecast analysis and verification can be seen at https://ews.tropmet.res.in.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Southwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 10-16 kmph and partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle on June 6 and June 7. The IMD said that the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the West directions of Delhi with wind speed up to 28 kmph, mainly clear sky, and strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the day on June 8.

