Lucknow, July 2: Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi on Thursday condemned the incident of suspended station house officer (SHO) of Bhatni police station and called it disgraceful and unpardonable. He added that the SHO has been arrested and also dismissed from service for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman. Apart from this, the DGP affirmed that there is zero tolerance policy to crime against women, insensitivity and corruption.

Here's what DGP said:

We condemn the disgraceful & unpardonable conduct of Inspector Bhishmpal, Ex. S.H.O. Police Station Bhatni, Deoria. He has been arrested & also dismissed from service. U.P. Police affirms it's zero tolerance policy to Crime against Women, Insensitivity & Corruption.@CMOfficeUP — DGP UP (@dgpup) July 2, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, National Commission of Women (NCW) took cognisance of media reports regarding an incident and sought a detailed action-taken report regarding the same. Rekha Sharma in a letter to Uttar Pradesh DGP H.C. Awasthi said, "Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to send a detailed action-taken report regarding the same."

The incident took place at Bhatni police station. In the video that has gone viral on the social media, the Station House Officer (SHO) is seen masturbating in front of a woman complainant. The woman alleged the officer, Bhishm Pal Singh, was touching his private parts in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint.

