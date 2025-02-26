Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed district.

Along with him, advocate Bala Saheb Kolhe has been appointed as assistant public prosecutor in the case.

On January 14, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder, and the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the case.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has vowed to take action against those responsible for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Masajog village in Beed district.

"The Chief Minister is constantly paying attention to this. The Chief Minister has been saying from the beginning that whoever is guilty, action will be taken. His family is worried because it has been a month. The investigation is being done through a judge. This is a brutal murder, no matter who it is, action will be taken. This is the state of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. This is an act that shames humanity. Whoever is the accused, he will not be killed...Law and order should be maintained...," Pawar told reporters.

On December 9, Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of the Masajog village in Beed district was murdered after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

The extortion attempt was allegedly led by a local leader, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh's intervention allegedly led to his abduction, torture, and subsequent murder.

The police have filed three FIRs in connection with the case: one for Deshmukh's abduction and murder, another for assault on a windmill firm's security guard by locals, and a third for the Rs 2 crore extortion bid targeting the firm.

On January 6, NCP SP leader Sharad Pawar requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure safety and security for all public representatives protesting the death of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed. (ANI)

