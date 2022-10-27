Lucknow, October 27: Two firms have been booked for criminal breach of trust for not supplying the Diwali gifts to employees of 108 and 102 Emergency Medical Transport Services (East Uttar Pradesh) (ambulance services) despite taking the payment in advance. The case was registered at Ashiana police station on the complaint of a senior official of GVK EMRI, Kamalakannan S, on Wednesday. Diwali 2022 Celebrations Video: PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Watch Crackers Light Up Skies in Ayodhya.

It is alleged that the firms -- HMF Industries Moradabad and Taj Traders Rakabganj -- were given payment for supplying jackets as Diwali gifts to the employees of the 108 ambulance services.

As per the contract, they had to deliver the goods to the department by October 15. The firm kept the department in the dark and got the payment encashed in the bank. "Their act has left as many as 20,000 employees angry and disappointed on not getting the gift on the occasion of Diwali," Kamalakannan said.

