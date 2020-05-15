DMRC Ready to Resume Metro Services, Decision on Centre: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Metro (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 15: Since the novel coronavirus outbreak, all public transport has been closed. However, some services have been resumed in green zones and for people working in essential services. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to run the metro services. However, the decision will be of the centre, he said. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"The decision will be of the Centre, while DMRC is ready to run the metro. On every station there will be thermal checking, proper sanitization and usage of currency will not be encouraged," Gahlot said. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

ANI Tweet:

If there will be congestion at some station, the entry of people will be stopped. Only main stations will be opened so that we can put our complete manpower there: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot https://t.co/wuPeLR6Je4 pic.twitter.com/y0tV8OHGnR — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

He said that if there will be congestion at some station, the entry of passengers will be stopped. "Only main stations will be opened so that we can put our complete manpower there," the Minister said.

The Delhi Metro services have been closed since last week of March when government-imposed COVID-19. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters till 17th May," tweeted DMRC on May 1.

As of Friday morning, the total coronavirus cases in India has reached 81,970. The COVID-19 cases in Delhi have surged to 8,470, according to Union Health Ministry update. The death toll in the national capital has jumped to 115, while 3045 have recovered.