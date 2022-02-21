New Delhi, February 21: The Delhi Police have prohibited the use of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) and the use of laser beams in the jurisdiction of the Sub-Division of Palam, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as it poses a serious security threat of a terrorist attack and can also be hazardous to aviation safety.

"As there have been frequent report based on credible information that terrorists have plan to carry out terror attack by using UAS including drones, para-gliders and hang-gliders, UAVs, aero-models. Therefore its use by the members of the public is prohibited," a Delhi Police order accessed by IANS read. Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport Due to Technical Snag.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi told IANS that usage of laser beams and drones has always been prohibited near the airport keeping in view the safety and security of the people.

"The recent order is just an extension," he said. The present order will remain enforced for only two months from February 12 till April 12. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sub division Palam) Bijender Singh, in his order, said that the Air Traffic Control of IGI Airport has reported incidents of vision distraction of the pilots by laser beam especially while landing the aircraft.

"This is not only a source of nuisance but may also cause danger to the safety and security of passengers and the aircraft," Singh said. He further said that it has been found that a number of farm houses, banquets, hotels and restaurants have come up in and around the jurisdiction of the airport where a lot of lights including laser beams are during marriages, parties and different events.

"This is a source of nuisance in general and cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular," he said. At present there are no rules and regulations to regulate the use of laser beams especially in the open during night hours. Being the national capital, Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements.

A month ago during the Republic Day Celebrations as well, Commissioner Asthana had put a ban on the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, micro-light aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even para-jumping from aircraft.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).