E-commerce Companies Won't be Allowed to Supply Non-Essential Goods During Coronavirus Lockdown: MHA

Coronavirus outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 19: The government on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies will remain prohibited during the ongoing novel coronavirus lockdown. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines- after the extension of lockdown till May 3- which allowed e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

In a press released dated April 19, the Home Affairs Ministry said, "Supply of non-essential goods by E-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown." India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,712, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 507.

Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/5wuB3mLXoT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

The earlier guideline included the sale of television sets, mobile phones, laptops, refrigerators, clothes and stationery items through e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal.

The previous order said such items were authorised for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20, 2020. However, the reason for modifying the order is not known immediately.