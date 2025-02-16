Muscat, February 16: The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, as he asked the countries in the region to look out for each other, supplement their strengths and coordinate their policies to fulfil its development, connectivity, maritime and security aspirations. Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat on "Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.'

"The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline. Its production, consumption, contribution and connectivity are central to the manner in which the world runs today," he said. "Our voyage to new horizons is best done as a coordinated flotilla of the Indian Ocean. We are understandably a diverse group in terms of history, geography, development, politics or culture. But what unites us is a common devotion to the well-being of the Indian Ocean region," he said. Munich Security Conference 2025: EAM S Jaishankar, Gideon Saar Discuss Donald Trump’s Vision of Connecting Israel With India, Europe, US.

"In a volatile and uncertain era, we seek stability and security as the baseline. But beyond that, there are ambitions and aspirations that we strive to achieve. They will be easier reached when we look out for each other, supplement our strengths and coordinate our policies," he added. Jaishankar said that currently there is considerable churn in world affairs.

"At the two ends of the ocean, this churn is at its sharpest today. In the Middle East/West Asia, there is a serious conflict underway with the potential for further escalation and complication," Jaishankar said. "At the same time, longstanding issues are being revisited, sometimes with a radically different approach. Its maritime consequence is visible in a serious disruption of global shipping, with considerable cost to our economies. There are questions which arise from our ability and willingness to respond, as indeed from the partnerships relevant to that task," he said. ‘Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009’: EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Rajya Sabha on US Deportation Row, Says ‘India Engaging With US Govt To Ensure Deportees Are Not Mistreated’ (Watch Video).

At the other end, the Indo-Pacific has been witnessing deeper tensions and sharper contestations, the minister said. Like other parts of the Global South, the Indian Ocean nations too face resource constraints and economic headwinds, Jaishankar said. Many of them are struggling to meet their Sustainable Development Goals. In quite a few cases, debt is a serious concern. Some of that arises from stresses of the international economy, but in certain cases, from imprudent borrowing and unviable projects, he said.

Another common issue is that of rebuilding connectivity in the region after decades of colonial–era disruption, he said. "To make this a truly shared endeavour, it is vital to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative and transparent, not unilateral and opaque," he added. "Yet another widespread concern is the challenge faced by the Indian Ocean states to monitor their Exclusive Economic Zones and secure their fishing interests. Nor can they be impervious to illegal trafficking of various kinds and the spectre of terrorism. Each of these dimensions – and certainly their cumulative impact – has a strong maritime implication," Jaishankar said.

"Our journey to new horizons must necessarily focus on addressing these challenges," he said. He said that India is contributing to these shared endeavours by rapidly strengthening its own capabilities, forging partnerships with Indian Ocean neighbours, shouldering responsibilities, stepping up in times of trouble and providing leadership where required.