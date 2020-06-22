Rayagada, June 22: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Odisha on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded 3.6 on the Richter scale. The time of the earthquake was 4:40 pm. The mild earthquake occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha, the NCS said. There was no immediate report of loss of property or life.

Earlier today, a moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar, damaging many buildings and important installations. This was the second quake in a span of 12 hours. Mizoram had also experienced earthquakes measuring 5.1 and 5 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon (at 4:16 pm) and Thursday night respectively. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Are Due to Release of Strain Energy; What Is Strain Energy? Here’s All You Need to Know.

At least 31 structures, comprising houses, government and non-government buildings, police stations, churches and community halls, developed cracks due to the tremor. However, there was no report of loss of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and offered the Centre's help in view of the early morning quake.

