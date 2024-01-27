In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a group of puppies was found trapped inside a Honda Accord car in Delhi’s Chirag Enclave. The distressing event was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, leading to calls for authorities to take action against the person responsible. The viral footage, posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), shows a group of women surrounding the car, raising slogans, and breaking the car’s rear windshield glass in a desperate attempt to rescue the puppies. The incident reported took place on Republic Day 2024. Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Dragging it With Metal Wire on Road in Madurai; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Puppies Trapped Inside Car

Brave Women Rescue Puppies

