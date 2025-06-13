Hyderabad, June 13: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has served a notice to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao to appear before it on June 16 as part of its ongoing inquiry in the Formula E race case, BRS sources said on Friday. Rama Rao was asked to appear at 10 AM on June 16, they said. The ACB had earlier asked Rama Rao to appear on May 28 but he sought time in view of his scheduled visit to the US and UK. KTR Calls Formula E Case 'political Harassment', Vows to Cooperate with ACB.

Rama Rao had then called the action as "political vendetta" against him and lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The BRS Working President, who was the Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was questioned by the ACB in January this year in connection with the Formula E race case. Formula-E Race Case: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Says ‘Ready for Lie-Detector Test, if CM Revanth Reddy Also Comes Forward’.

The ACB has registered a case against him over alleged payments, most of them in foreign currency without approvals, for conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad in February 2023 during the previous BRS government. Though the race was supposed to be held in February 2024 as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.