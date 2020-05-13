Free From Social Struggles, Shane Gregoire is Helping Men Reach Their True Potential

Shane Gregoire

A lot of us want to achieve various things in our lives. Some of us want popularity, fame, public recognition; while some of us wish to accumulate material wealth; some of us are over all this, and we just want to build true relationships who love and believe in us. WE all try to get our desires fulfilled by means of hard work, prayers, and attraction. But did you know, your mind plays a bigger role in this than you could imagine? Don’t believe this? Perhaps you will, after you meet Shane Gregoire.

Shane Gregoire is an entrepreneur turned psychologist and mental health coach who has built his life around the idea that his mind plays an important role in attracting his dream world towards him. Shane believes, we all have great potential, and more than us, our mind holds enormous potential to attract our wishes towards us just by changing our lifestyle. Shane rewired his subconscious mind to do the same.

At an age of 15, when most of us were busy playing Mario and WWE on our TV Screens, Shane was planning the launch of his first start-up, a software company called Rocket Power Sound. In a short while after its launch, the company’s sales skyrocketed. Shane earned huge profits, enough to move out of his parents’ house right after his high school graduation, and live independently in Helsinki, Finland, the city of his dreams.

Now most people will stop here, satisfied for a long time. But Shane had just started. Shane was now free to choose his future goals and pursue the career of his interest with his time and money. Interestingly, he decided to get trained under the mentorship of well renowned psychologists and mental health coaches. He received direct training from industry leading dating coaches, Olympic-level sport psychologists, and trauma work specialists, and started the journey of self-transformation towards a better version of himself. He became more confident that he can now attract whatever he wants into his life.

Realising the importance and need of finding one’s inner self, elevating it, and transforming one’s own life for the better, Shane now wants to help other men to achieve what he has learnt and acknowledged. Hence, he has now set on a mission to help people to escape their mediocre average lives and to create the life of their dreams by working on their full potential.

Recently, Shane has shared his latest project on his social media accounts. He calls it ‘Social Freedom Formula’. He teaches the formula over an eight-week course through online and offline classes conducted by him. This project is aimed at encouraging more and more men to work towards their goals, not by means of planning and strategizing, but by rewiring the subconscious mind to achieve an authentic permanent confidence and attract their goals into their lives. Shane has helped over 500 men so far to achieve their goals and live a better fulfilled life with satisfaction and confidence through this formula.

Interesting, isn’t it? Do you believe in Shane’s theory? You can learn more about it on his website or his Instagram account.