Mumbai, March 2: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the iconic Siddhivinayak temple in the city has decided not to give on-the-spot permission to devotees for taking darshan of Lord Ganesh from March 1. On the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi 2021 on Tuesday, March 2, a large number of devotees were seen bowing their heads in prayer outside the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Prabhadevi. The Temple Trust has imposed some restrictions in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the city.

Under the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed to anyone. Darshan will be allowed only on pre-issued QR codes. Devotees who have the pre-issued QR codes can take the darshan between 8 am and 9 pm on March 2. This means, only those who have registered themselves online, will get a chance to take darshan. Only 100 such devotees will be allowed inside the temple per hour from next month, the temple authorities said. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Ganpati Pics, Vighneshwar Photos, Lord Ganehsa Quotes, GIFs & Telegram Messages to Share on Chaturthi.

See Pic: Devotees Seen praying outside Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple

Mumbai: Devotees bow their heads in prayer outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, on Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. The Temple Trust has imposed some restrictions in the wake of rising #COVID19 cases here - darshan allowed only on pre-issued QR codes, no offline darshan today. pic.twitter.com/lntiF6jUkv — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

From March 1, only 100 devotees with pre-booked QR codes will be allowed every hour to have darshan of the deity between 7 am and 9 pm. However, on the auspicious day of Angarki Chaturthi (on March 2), darshan will be allowed between 8 am and 9 pm.

Till February 2021, devotees who did not register themselves for darshan, were given QR code on the spot, which allowed them to go inside the temple, Priyanka Chhapwale, chief executive officer of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust said. She added that this system would be completely stopped completely from March 1.

The Siddhivinayak temple was shut for devotees for several months last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was reopened in November 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).