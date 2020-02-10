Gargi College Fest Mass Molestation: Principal Admits 'Laxity', Apologises to Students; NCW, DCW and Delhi Police Take Cognizance of Sexual Harassment

Gargi College (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 10: The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Police has taken note of the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students of Delhi University’s Gargi College. A delegation of NCW reached the women's college campus after the students alleged that some drunk men gatecrashed the annual festival 'Reverie 2020'. Delhi police have initiated a probe into the incident. DCW chief Maliwali also reached the college.

Following the uproar, Gargi college administration admitted laxity during the fest. Acting principal Promila Kumar also issued a public apology to students. Gargi College Students Allege Harassment by ‘Drunk’ Pro-CAA Men During College Fest Reverie 2020, Share Horrific Experiences on Social Media.

Gargi College students alleged that a group of "drunk men" gatecrashed their college fest and groped and harassed the students for hours. Several students also shared the incident of molestations on social media. Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanja Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the incident.

"Girls were groped, locked in washrooms, stalked to the nearby Green Park metro, cat-called, eve-teased and misbehaved with during the festival," read the blog of one of the students. “Reverie 2020 was a traumatic experience for most of us. There were drunk, middle aged men harassing us, molesting us and masturbating at us,” another student said in her Instagram post.

The students have planned to stage a protest inside Gargi College on Monday. Meanwhile, the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) condemned the incident and compared the recent violence with the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Jamia Millia Islamia University.