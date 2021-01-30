EndoTech has become a trusted Institutional provider of automated crypto trading strategies.

Built for industry leaders, Gemini Exchange (Gemini Trust Company, LLC) is widely recognized as the safest and most trusted service in the crypto markets for Institutional entities, providing a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, API trade delivery, crypto custody services, and more.

Gemini’s attitude to excellence attracted EndoTech, which delivers and distributes its ground-breaking automated strategies to over 70 countries. Both entities share a vision for a safer and more widely distributed crypto market.

“We are pleased to support EndoTech as a provider of automated crypto trading strategies through the Gemini platform.” Gemini Team shared.

Dmitry Gooshchin, COO & Co-Founder at EndoTech

“For the sake of our clients, we demand the perfect liquidity provision and execution from the crypto exchanges we trust to service our regular volume and constantly growing user base.” Dmitry Gooshchin, COO & Co-Founder at EndoTech, shared. “We look forward to a bright future alongside Gemini, as we aim to invest further in our relationship.”

Keep abreast with more news, including their exciting D.AI.SY project at EndoTech .