A tragic road accident claimed the lives of six people and injured many others in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, March 11. A private bus carrying wedding guests caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension line. The bus was on its way to a marriage function from Mau. Several videos of the Ghazipur bus fire have surfaced on social media. The locals and the police rushed to the rescue and managed to pull out some survivors from the burning bus. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Uttar Pradesh: Major Train Accident Averted in Ghazipur After Villagers Alert Gangman About Crack on Railway Track (Watch Video).

Ghazipur Bus Fire

गाजीपुर में बस में करेंट उतरने से कई लोगो की मौत की खबर,CNG बस कोपागंज से बारात लेकर गाजीपुर के मरदह के महाहर आ रही थी। 20 से ज्यादा लोग सवार थे इसमें pic.twitter.com/oTxvfRELgr — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) March 11, 2024

Ghazipur Bus Fire Video

