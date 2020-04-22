Goa to Test 5,000 People Showing Influenza-like Symptoms Days After Becoming Coronavirus-Free State: Report

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, April 22: Days after Goa became the first zero coronavirus state in India, its government will conduct additional 5,000 COVID-19 tests in a phased manner. People who have reported symptoms of Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) during the door-to-door survey that was conducted in the state earlier this month will be tested, reported Hindustan Times. In the survey, around 30,000 people with ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) were identified. India Reports 1,383 Coronavirus Cases, 50 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 19,984, Death Toll Mounts to 640.

According to the media report, out of the total people identified with ILI, a list of 5,000 has been prepared after excluding asthmatic patients. People with no travel history have also been excluded. Dr Jagadish Cacodcar, Professor and Head of the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at Goa Medical College and Hospital, headed the committee which completed the survey. The report was submitted based on the data generated by the house-to-house survey that was conducted in the state from April 13 to April 15. Goa Becomes COVID-19 Free, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Says All Coronavirus Positive Cases Are Now Negative.

All seven patients infected with coronavirus in Goa recovered from the disease. The Goa was then declared as a ‘green zone’. According to reports, only 900 tests have been conducted in the state having a population of 1.6 million. Meanwhile, Manipur is the second Indian state which has been declared coronavirus-free. Both the patients in Manipur, who were earlier declared coronavirus infected, have fully recovered.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 19,984 in India on Wednesday with an increase of 1,383 in the last 24 hours. Till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 15,474 active coronavirus cases in India.