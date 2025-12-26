Mumbai, December 26: After a historic run-up to Christmas that saw prices smash through the USD 4,500 per ounce mark for the first time, the gold rate is showing no signs of exhaustion this Friday, December 26. In early trading, international spot gold prices actually touched a new lifetime peak of USD 4,545 before settling slightly. Check gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad below.

Domestically, Indian markets mirrored this global momentum, with the gold rate in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai sustaining a five-day winning streak. With the metal up roughly 72% since last year, the market is witnessing its most aggressive bull run in decades. Financial heavyweights, including JPMorgan, are already revising their outlooks for the coming year. Natasha Kaneva, head of Global Commodities Strategy at the firm, suggests that the "rebasing" of gold is still in its early stages, with many analysts now eyeing the USD 5,000 mark as the next psychological floor for 2026. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Slips 83 Points, Nifty Trades Flat as Consolidation Phase Continues.

Gold Rate Today, December 26, 2025

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,27,640 INR 1,39,220 Mumbai INR 1,27,500 INR 1,39,080 Chennai INR 1,28,120 INR 1,39,760 Hyderabad INR 1,27,500 INR 1,39,080 Bengaluru INR 1,27,470 INR 1,39,050 Ahmedabad INR 1,27,580 INR 1,39,160 Kolkata INR 1,27,500 INR 1,39,080 Srinagar INR 1,27,640 INR 1,39,220 Jodhpur INR 1,27,590 INR 1,39,170 Jaipur INR 1,27,590 INR 1,39,170 Bhopal INR 1,27,590 INR 1,39,170 Lucknow INR 1,27,640 INR 1,39,220 Noida INR 1,27,640 INR 1,39,220 Ghaziabad INR 1,27,640 INR 1,39,220 Gurugram INR 1,27,620 INR 1,39,200

On December 26, the Silver price jumped around 5% to cross USD 75 per ounce for the first time, with escalating geopolitical tensions aiding this historic rally for the white metal. Spot silver advanced for a fifth straight session, climbing around 5% to a record above USD 75.14 an ounce.

