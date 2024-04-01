Mumbai, April 1: The Mumbai police recently booked a jeweller from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a city jeweller of Rs 12.5 lakh. Police officials said that the Rajasthan-based jeweller allegedly gave fake gold bricks to the Mumbai jeweller in exchange for gold ornaments. In his complaint, Jatin Dhorda (31), said that on Saturday, March 30, he received a call from Kiran Jain, a jeweller from Rajasthan.

During the call, Jain told Jatin Dhorda that he was in urgent need of a gold necklace, which had to be delivered the next day. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Dhorda told Jain that he had several necklaces ready and was ready to provide him with the necklace on the same day. Part-Time Job Scam in India: Football Coach From Mumbai Duped of Over Rs 9 Lakh by Fraudsters From Surat on Promise of Earning Good Money by Working From Home.

The complainant also stated that Jain told him about having two gold biscuits worth Rs 12.5 lakh. He told the Mumbai-based jeweller that he wanted a necklace of that amount. Post this, Dhorda sent designs of several necklaces to Jain on WhatsApp. Following this, Jain selected one necklace and the duo decided to meet at Bhayandar to exchange the gold.

Dhorda sent one of his trusted men to close the deal. Dhorda's man met Jain's alleged son who gave him the gold biscuits claiming they were 44-carat gold. Post this, Dhorda's salesman returned to the unit and handed over the gold biscuits to him. However, to his surprise, the biscuits turned out to be fake. Dhorda immediately contacted Jian but did not receive any response from the accused. Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

After realising that he was cheated, Dhorda approached the police and lodged a complaint. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Acting on the complaint, the police have launched a probe and are tracing the number through which the accused contacted Dhorda.

