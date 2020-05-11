Gujarat Govt Orders All Home Deliveries to be Cashless in Ahmedabad, Delivery Staff to Compulsorily Download Aarogya Setu App

Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SetuAarogya)

Ahmedabad, May 11: With the rise in cases of coronavirus, Gujarat state government on Monday issued a notice mandating all home deliveries to be cashless in Ahmedabad. Also, the government made every delivery staff in Ahmedabad to compulsorily download Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles.

Informing about the latest development, Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Home delivery has been made mandatorily cashless in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. To prevent spread of #COVID19 through currency notes, it is mandatory to accept digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) & other platforms." ‘Come to Office Only When Aarogya Setu App Shows Safe or Low Risk Status’: Govt Tells Central Govt Employees.

Adding on, the state government asked every delivery staff in Ahmedabad to compulsorily download Arogya Setu App on their mobiles. It said, "Every delivery staff in Ahmedabad will compulsorily have to download Arogya Setu App on their mobiles."

Here's what Rajiv Kumar Gupta said:

Every delivery staff in Ahmedabad will compulsorily have to download Arogya Setu App on their mobiles: Gujarat Additional Chief Secy Rajiv Kumar Gupta #COVID19 https://t.co/4SA7oOGDgR — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Earleir, Indian Railways also asked the passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. It said, "All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel."