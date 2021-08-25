Narmada, August 25: In an incident of online fraud, a constable of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) was duped of Rs 3.05 lakh by cyber fraudsters when he was trying to book online tickets to the Statue of Unity (SoU). The incident took place on August 22. Dhira Damor is a constable of SRPF's D-company and is posted at Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat. Online Fraud in Noida: Retired Colonel Duped Of Nearly Rs 1 Lakh By Fraudster; Case Registered.

Son of Damor's nephew had come to the town on Sunday. Damor and his 15-year-old grandnephew Tirathraj were booking tickets for four people to visit the SoU when the fraud happened. According to a report published in The Times of India, Tirathraj searched on YouTube about the process for booking online tickets. He clicked on an advertisement that appeared on the screen and called on the phone numbers mentioned. Online Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 65,000 By Cyber Fraudsters In Bhopal; Case Registered.

The phone numbers reportedly were of West Bengal. However, the person who picked the call was speaking in Hindi. Damor, in his police complaint, said that the accused asked Tirathraj to download an application called Any Desk and then directed him to follow the instructions mentioned in the app. The fraudster also told Tirathraj to open a new PhonePe account and asked for names of the tourists and bank details, including SBI card number, validity and CCV number.

The crook then told the boy to share the OTP. Within minutes after sharing the OTP, Rs 1.58 lakh were swindled for Damor's account. The constable got the SMS about the same. He realised that he was duped. Damor then called on another number mentioned in the advertisement. The person told him that the money git debited by mistake and they would deposit it in his bank account and then again asked for his card details.

The constable shared his card number, and details of other bank accounted. He then lost another 1.48 lakh. He then approached the police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 419, 420, 465 and 468. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

