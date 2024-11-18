Sambhal , November 18: Minister of State for Education Gulab Devi Sunday demolished a portion of her family's shop using a hammer to support the ongoing encroachment drive in Chandausi.

The 40-year-old shop on Subhash Road was reportedly encroaching on the public space. For the past week, the administration in Chandausi has been clearing illegal encroachments along drains and roads. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Out Appointment Letters to 5,000 Youths; Launches Projects Worth INR 705 Crore (See Pics).

Gulab Devi Brings Down Own Shop Under Anti-Encroachment Drive

योगी सरकार की मंत्री गुलाब देवी ने अपने पिता की चालीस साल पूर्व दुकान पर हथौड़ा चलाया और मौक़े पर खड़े होकर स्थानीय प्रशासन से तुड़वाई, उनके स्व. पिता ने इस दुकान में कपड़ों पर इस्त्री का काम कर परिवार का पालन पोषण किया था, यूपी के चंदौसी में यह दुकान अवैध बनी हुई थी, हालांकि… pic.twitter.com/xCtJZWdUhx — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) November 17, 2024

Chandausi MLA Gulab Devi said she wanted to send a message to the common people that the city's systems should function properly and diseases should not spread. "Encroachment is being cleared to ensure that Chandausi remains clean and accessible to all," she said.

"There will be challenges, and I too am facing difficulty as my shop, which my father used to run, is being dismantled by my own hands. But nothing is more important than following the rules of the government and serving the public interest," she added. Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Government Steps Up Efforts To Make UP Malaria-Free by 2027.

The lawmaker said there was no major drain near her shop, just a small one along the road. "It is being cleared as part of this broader effort, and I am willing to endure this loss because what is happening to the public is also happening to me," she said.