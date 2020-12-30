Chandigarh, December 30: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday unveiled a calendar for the new year 2021, dedicating it to the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Captain Amarinder Singh posed for a picture with the 2021 calendar dedicated to momentous 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur, 9th Guru of Sikhs.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to hold the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur in a single phase in April-May 2021, instead of the two-phased celebrations proposed earlier. It has been tentatively decided that the main programme should commence on April 23 and culminate with a grand event on May 1. Mobile Tower Vandalism in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh Directs Police to Take Action Against Vandals as Telecom Services Take a Hit.

A 'nagar kirtan' will be held on April 23, starting from Guru Teg Bahadur's birthplace at Guru Ka Mahal in Amritsar and ending at Baba Bakala to mark the launch of the event. Earlier this month, Amarinder Singh unveiled the logo for the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

To mark the historic occasion, special development works will be undertaken by the state government in all 103 rural and urban areas associated with Guru Teg Bahadur. The Chief Minister suggested the allocation of Rs 40-50 lakh for each of the 80 villages and Rs 1 crore for development of the 23 urban areas in this respect.

