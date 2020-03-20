Gurugram Reports Total Four Cases of Coronavirus as Couple in Sector 50 Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Gurugram, March 20: The number of coronavirus cases in Gurugram jumped to four as a couple in Sector 50 reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The wife, aged 40, was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus from her husband who returned from London on March 7. The latter, aged 40, was first admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after showing coronavirus symptoms. Coronavirus: Delhi Government Orders Closure of Restaurants, Gathering of Over 20 Barred, Other Prohibitory Measures Announced.

The couple, who tested positive, are residents of South Close in Nirvana Country of Sector 50, reports said. The society where they were staying is being completely sanitised to prevent the further transmission of virus. The infected couple's two children, two domestic helps, a driver, cook and a gardener are also being tested for COVID-19.

Doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital said the wife had initially not showed symptoms of coronavirus, But after her condition deteriorated, the doctors decided to test her samples which revealed that she has also been infected with the virus.

"Hand sanitisers have been placed at all entry points, such as the main entrance gate, and tower lobby reception. All visitors are being screened for their temperature, and they have to use hand sanitisers before entering the society. Floors are being mopped with special chemicals, multiple times a day," TOI quoted an RWA member as saying.

The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 223 on Friday, with Maharashtra topping the list among all other provinces. The state has so far recorded 52 positive cases, with one death. The fatality count across the nation is four so far -- all the deceased confirmed to be senior citizens. Globally, the death toll has crossed the 10,000-mark and the number of infected cases crossing 200,000.