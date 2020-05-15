Haryana Government to Run Special Buses From Delhi

Bus Services (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, May 15: In a major relief to those stranded in the national capital owing to the imposition of nationwide lockdown, the Haryana government has now decided to run special buses from May 18, an official said on Friday.

For this online ticket booking is a must. Also the buses will take the passengers from the state to the railway station in New Delhi.

From Friday, the state started special intrastate roadways bus services on selected routes.

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma said the government has decided to ply state transport buses between the state and New Delhi for the convenience of people. Haryana to Run Special Buses For Stranded People Within State From May 15, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Online booking can be done through the portal hartrans.gov.in and the passengers with confirmed booking will be allowed to enter the bus stand.

Sharma said the buses would operate from the railway station in New Delhi to the scheduled bus stand of Haryana Roadways and no passenger will be allowed to board or get off from the bus en route.

Buses passing through coronavirus-affected districts will take the bypass or flyover route.

He said taking special care of social distancing norms only 30 passengers will be accommodated in a bus.

Thermal screening of passengers will be done before entering the bus stands and it will be necessary for every passenger to wear a mask and follow social distancing norms.

Passengers without masks will not be allowed to enter the bus.

The minister said if bus operations on any route would not be possible due to any reason, it will be cancelled and information will be given two hours before to its departure.

Accordingly, the fare will be refunded if the bus is cancelled.