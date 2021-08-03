Jind, August 3: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly honey-trapped five youths and demanded Rs six lakh by threatening to implicate them in a "false" rape case. The incident took place in the Narwana town of Haryana's Jind district. After one of the victims complained to the Narwana police, cops arrested the two people, including the woman, on Monday. Haryana Shocker: 40 Female Government School Students Sexually Harassed by Teachers in Hisar.

The accused reportedly demanded half of the money immediately, while the rest of the amount at the time of testimony. The woman is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. She had complained to Jind police that she had come to Nawana town of the district and was going to Kurukshetra on Match 28. Filing of Fake Sexual Harassment Cases Becoming Trend for Ulterior Motives, Says Delhi High Court.

In the complaint, she had mentioned that near Hatho village, 8-10 people assaulted her and even tried to rape her. As per her complaint, at the time of the incident, the accused Sandeep Sharma was also with her. On August 2, the woman, along with Sharma, reached Narwana and called the victims to a bridge over a canal in the town. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped by Two Men In Hotel Room in Patna; Accused Arrested.

After giving two and a half lakh, the victims gave a signal o the police. The police then arrested both the accused and recovered the money. A case has been registered against the accused. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).