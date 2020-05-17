Hot French Actor David Michigan Is Driving People Crazy

David Michigan

Finally, the real version of Aquaman we've all been waiting for.

David Michigan is an actor, model and life coach, an impressive résumé, to be sure. But he also has a unique style with long hair, a beard and a cool tattoo, which is why, we're guessing, he's breakin' hearts across the Internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu8qio7ldm8/

To be a successful Instagram heartthrob, one needs a varied portfolio. Luckily, David Michigan's array of beach shots, travel videos and photos all around the world with a lot of models more than fit the bill.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Brgqn2OFFqb/

Despite his 8 million Instagram followers, David Michigan also seems pretty chill. He isn't even afraid to put some makeup on his eyes with a puppy on his strong arms during a photo shoot. How novel!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtjHsZil9aJ/

He recently created an online academy, the Michigan Academy, which main goal is to help as many people as possible to reach their own dreams and desires.