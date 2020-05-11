Howrah-New Delhi Train Tickets Booked Completely Within 10 Minutes After Booking Resumes at 6 PM

Indian Railways (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 11: Minutes after the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened booking, train plying between Howrah and New Delhi stations were booked Completely. According to reports, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets of the train booked fully within 10 minutes. The booking for 15 pair of special trains resumed from 6 pm after the official website of the IRCTC, irctc.co.in, was down due to technical issue. IRCTC Online Train Ticket Booking to Resume at 6 PM, Says Indian Railways After Temporary Glitch on Official Website irctc.co.in.

Earlier, the online bookings were scheduled to start from 4 pm. The IRCTC faced outrage from people due to this. After the people faced inconvenience due to technical issue, The Ministry of Railways in a statement said, “Data pertaining to special trains is being fed on the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted.”

On Sunday, the government announced the train ticket bookings. The Ministry said that regular passenger services would be gradually resumed from May 12. The Railways will operate special air-conditioned trains on 15 routes. All these trains will start from New Delhi. The trains leaving from the national capital will also make a return journey with passengers after reaching the destination. These trains are equivalent to the Rajdhani Express. IRCTC not to Provide Blankets & Food, Passengers Must Arrive 90 Minutes Before Departure; Know All Rules of 15 Special Trains Run by Indian Railways.

The Passengers are required to arrive at the stations 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the trains. The IRCTC will not be providing food, blankets and bedsheets to passengers travelling in 15 pair of air-conditioned trains. All the passengers coming to the railway station will be thermal screened before entering the station premises. The entry into the trains will be closed 15 minutes before the departure.

Train services were suspended on March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus lockdown. From May 1, the national transporter has also started to run the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists.