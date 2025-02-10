A shocking video from Navyug School in Bharuch, Gujarat, has surfaced online, showing the principal assaulting a math and science teacher. The footage, captured by a CCTV camera in the staff room, reveals the principal, identified as Thakor, slapping the teacher, Parmer, 18 times within 25 seconds. The altercation reportedly stemmed from complaints about the teacher’s lectures. The video shows Thakor dragging Parmer by the leg before repeatedly slapping him, as other teachers intervened to stop the violence. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Relative with Sword in Temple After Allegedly Receiving Divine Orders from Goddess in Kheda, Arrested.

School Principal Slaps Maths Teacher 18 Times for Alleged Verbal Abuse in Class

A school principal in #Gujarat’s #Bharuch district was caught on CCTV slapping a teacher 18 times, triggering an investigation by education authorities. The incident took place at #NavyugSchool, where Principal #HitendraSinghThakor was seen striking teacher #RajendraParmar. The… pic.twitter.com/c3iVuoyUxt — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 10, 2025

