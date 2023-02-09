Hyderabad, February 9: Cops arrested a woman and a few others on Wednesday after the body of an auto rickshaw driver was found found stuffed in a gunny bag in front of his house at Jeedimetla, on Sunday night. According to the police, Suresh (26) a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Jeedimetla and a native of Sangareddy district, went out of the house to get food from an eatery but did not return home.

TOI reported that family members of Suresh had immediately informed the Jeedimetla police after his body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in front of his house. After cops inquired about his whereabouts to his wife Renuka, she told cops that her husband had gone out to buy curry last night and was killed by unidentified persons. Karnataka: Student Found Dead in Hostel Under Mysterious Circumstances in Raichur, Parents Allege Sexual Harassment.

Suresh’s relatives grew suspicious and filed a police complaint against Renuka as she called them the previous night telling different versions about Suresh leaving the home and not returning. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Falls to Death at Amboli Ghat While Disposing Dead Body of Friend He Killed Over Monetary Dispute.

Autopsy reports confirmed that Suresh was strangled to death. Suresh’s family alleged that Renuka has been addicted to liquor and to meet her daily expenses, she often used to spend intimate time with men whom she meets in toddy compounds.

Upon further inquiry by the cops, Renuka broke down and accepted that she had strangled Suresh after he warned her to mend her ways.

Renuka with her accomplice packed the body in a bag and pushed it out of the second floor of the building where they were staying, on the road in front of the house. Later, she made a phone call to Suresh’s relatives and told them that his husband did not return to the house. The next day she alleged that somebody killed her husband and left his dead body in front of the house, police said.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of IPC and further investigation is underway.

