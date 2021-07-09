Chandigarh, July 8: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called upon Hyundai Motors India Managing Director Seon Seob Kim here on Thursday. During the meeting, he was invited by the company to inaugurate its newly-established India headquarters in Gurugram.

Keeping the future in mind, the company also expressed its desire to set up a new state-of-the-art facility in the state. Khattar has accepted the invitation of the company, saying that soon a time will be given to the firm in this regard. Manohar Lal Khattar-Led Haryana Govt To Grant Preparation Money of Rs 5 Lakh for Olympic Players.

The Chief Minister told the Hyundai Motors India official that Haryana is a fast growing state in the industrial sector and for setting up industries in the state, a single-window system has been created, on which all approvals can be easily obtained.

He said that India is performing well in the ease-of-doing business and the ease-of-living index and Haryana is considered the fastest in both these respects. Khattar also said that Haryana is one of the favourite destinations for global investors.

