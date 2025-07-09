Two pilots were killed after a twin-seater Jaguar trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Churu in Rajasthan during a routine training mission today, July 9. The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh air base and met with the fatal accident shortly after. While there was no damage to civilian property, both pilots sustained fatal injuries, confirmed IAF officials via a post on X. The Indian Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Following the crash, IAF helicopters were dispatched to the site for rescue and assessment. As per the IAF, a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. IAF Plane Crash: Jaguar Fighter Jet of Indian Air Force Crashes Near Churu in Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

2 Pilots Killed After Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan:

An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 9, 2025

IAF Plane Crash:

#BREAKING IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district One Pilot feared dead. Offical report awaited The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh air base with two pilots on board. This is the latest in a series of Jaguar crashes in recent months. More… pic.twitter.com/sa17WaLr9V — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)