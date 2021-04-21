The entire nation is fighting with the second wave of Covid-19, vaccination and testing are in full swing. With time, the knowledge over coronavirus is constantly updated & upgraded and one piece of equipment that has made testing fast is the Rapid Antigen Test kit.

But one needs to be aware of the authenticity of the kits, regrading this Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a list of validated Rapid Antigen Test Kits for Covid-19. ICMR has validated 91 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to date. Following are some of the approved Kits.

List of Rapid Antigen Test Kits for Covid-19 that has been found satisfactory by ICMR. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: States to Get Covishield at Rs 400 Per Dose, Private Hospitals at Rs 600, Says Serum Institute of India.

Name of Company Name of the Kit

- SD Biosensor, South Korea / India ------ STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag

- LabCare Diagnostics Ltd. ------ Accucare COVID-19 Antigen Lateral Test Device

- Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. ------ BIOCARD Pro COVID-19 Rapid Ag test kit

- Panion & BF Biotech. ------ Taiwan VSTRIP COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

- PCL Inc, South Korea ------ PCL COVID-19 Rapid FIA

- Premier Medical Corporation ------ Sure status COVID-19 Ag Test

- Angstrom Biotech Pvt. Ltd.------ India Angcard COVID-19 rapid Antigen Test kit

- GenBody Inc., South Korea----- GenBody COVID-19 Ag rapid Test kit (POCT)

- Meril Diagnostics ------ COVID-19 Antigen Detection Test

- Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd.----- India SENSIT Rapid COVID-19 Ag kit

- Alpine Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd. ------ India Alpine COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kit

- ADVY Chemical Pvt. Ltd. ------ India EzDx COVID-19 Rapid Ag Test

- Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning ------ SAIC-19 Ag Kit

- Medzome Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. ----- FutureCare COVID-19 Ag detection Test kit

- Pathkits Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. ----- Pathkits SIMPLE COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test

- Biofootprints Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. ------ MyTest COVID-19 Ag Test

- Zephyr Biomedicals ------ CoviRAT COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kit

- Diagnocure (INDIA) ------ Xamin Covid-19 Ag Rapid Test Device

- Dia Sure Immunodiagnostics LLP ---- DSI COVID-19 Ag RAPID Test Kit

Check the full list of the Validated Rapid Antigen Test Kits for Covid-19 here before you are buying a kit online or offline.

False kits may be there in the market but the awareness and knowledge about the kit can help you in finding the right kit, thus fighting the virus in an effective way.

