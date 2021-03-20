New Delhi, March 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Imran Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19".

On Saturday, Khan had tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home. The news was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan. Sultan took to Twitter to confirm that Khan has contracted the coronavirus. COVID-19 Virus May Never Go Away but Could Change Into Mild Annoyance, Say Experts.

Khan tested positive for coronavirus two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. The 68-year-old Pakistani Prime Minister was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

Khan is reported to have received the first shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine, the only anti-COVID-19 jab available in Pakistan. The country (Pakistan) started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with people aged 60 and above, Geo News reported.

