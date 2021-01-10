New Delhi, January 10: The daily COVID-19 count in India was slightly higher on Sunday than a day before, but the number of recoveries continued to outmatch the tally of new infections. Over 18,000 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the government said. The corresponding period also witnessed the death of 201 patients infected with coronavirus.

As per the numbers provided by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 18,645 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, along with 19,299 discharges or recoveries. The total number of cases in India stood at 1,04,50,284, whereas, the number of active infections was 2,23,335. Till a day ago, the tally of active cases stood above 2.24 lakh.

Out of the above 1.04 crore cases, a total of 1,00,75,950 patients have recovered so far. The cumulative death count in India has been recorded as 1,50,999.

Update by ANI

The pan-India vaccination drive is set to begin from January 16, with nearly three crore healthcare and other frontline workers set to be inoculated in the first phase. Elderly citizens and those with comorbidities would also be provided with the vaccine at the earliest.

