New Delhi, October 1: The Indian Army on Thursday issued a statement condemning "malicious campaign" allegedly run by Pakistan against the military and Lt General Taranjit Singh, Deputy Chief IDS (Operations). Asserting that the Indian Army is proud of its secular credentials, it stated that the "malicious campaign" was a "desperate attempt" by Pakistan to create a rift within the Indian armed forces. Over 80,000 Indian Army Soldiers Applied For Sick Leaves Fearing China? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Tweet Fake.

"Over the past few days, a state-sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in Department of Military Affairs (DMA)," the Indian Army said. Twitter is flooded with posts claiming Lt General Taranjit Singh was "detained" on the orders of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat for speaking against the Modi government. Indian Army, China's PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

"Having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army. Indian Army categorically rejects such malicious attempts to defame the institution," the Army stated. "The Indian Army is a secular organisation and all officers and soldiers serve the nation with pride irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or gender," it emphasised.

