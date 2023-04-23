Delhi, April 23: The Indian Army is going to introduce a common selection board for its male and female officers in 2024-2025 to promote them to the rank of colonel, reports have said. This decision aims to promote gender equality within the military, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Hindustan Times reported that a joint selection board that is neutral to gender will be conducted for all officers from 2009 onwards, for promotion from lieutenant colonel to colonel. Indian Army Personnel To Learn Chinese Language at Tezpur University in Assam.

For those unaware, the Indian Army had recently conducted women officers Special Selection Board for promotion from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, to bring them at par with their male counterparts. Additionally, women officers were offered command assignments in specific branches for the first time. Indian Army Dog Alvin Shows High Standards of Training, Detects Anti-Personnel Mine Near Line of Control Preventing Casualties (See Pic).

The women officers who underwent the special selection board were commissioned between 1992 to 2006, and they belonged to various arms and services, including Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Intelligence Corps, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, and Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

The vacancies for this Special No 3 Selection Board have been released by the government to promote the affected women officers, to ensure gender parity in Indian Army. A total of 60 affected women officers have been called as observers for the Selection Board, to ensure fair conduct and clarify their apprehensions, if any.

On the culmination of the selection board, the 108 women officers who are declared FIT, are under consideration to be posted on various command assignments. The first set of such postings will be issued by the end of January 2023, stated Indian Army officials.

A special senior command course has been organised to prepare the women officers for the rigours of command by orienting them to operational, intelligence, logistics and administrative aspects of the new roles, the officials said.

The upcoming commissioning of women into the regiment of artillery is the latest in a series of steps taken by the army to open more doors for them. Women Combat Aviators have joined their counterparts at various Aviation units. Women Officers as part of the Engineers, Army Air Defence, and Signals are already making a mark in the forward areas of deployment. Women will soon be inducted into the Corps of Artillery. Recently, a women officer has been deployed to a post in the Saichen Glacier.

