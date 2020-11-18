Leh, November 18: The Indian Army soldiers deployed in Eastern Ladakh get upgraded living facilities for winters. The government are accommodated in heated tents. The decision was taken as per the tactical considerations of their deployment. These advanced smart camps that come with heated tents are now ready to be used by the soldiers.

The Indian Army also identified civil structures in case of any emergency. Facilities like arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have also been provided to the troops. The Indian Army in a statement said, “In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector.” India-China Standoff: Rajnath Singh Says 'If I Make a Disclosure, Congress Will Struggle to Save Face'.

It added, “Apart from the smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitat with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.” India-China Standoff in Ladakh: 7th Corps Commander Level Talks Between Two Countries Went on For 11 Hours.

Video of Heated Tents Provided to Indian Army Sodleirs:

The new Army smart camps being set up in Ladakh are in areas which receive 40 feet of snow with -40 degree temperatures in windchill. Proper heating, water and electricity provision. pic.twitter.com/xTPSePNmx2 — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) November 18, 2020

India and China are locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May. The dispute escalated after 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5. A similar incident took place in North Sikkim on May 9. Several Indian and Chinese troops were injured in the clashes.

On June 15, in the violent clash in Galwan valley area of Ladakh sector, 20 Indian army soldiers attained martyrdom, while double the number of PLA troops reportedly also killed. Notably, India has now captured advantageous positions in the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake. Several rounds of military-level talks were held between the two armies.

