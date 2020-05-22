Indian Railways Train Booking And Cancellation of Reserved Tickets Also Available at Post Offices, Yatri Kendras From Today

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, May 22: The Indian Railways announced that from Friday booking and cancellation of reserved tickets will also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees. In addition to the above, one can also do it through authorized agents of IRCTC along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centers and Common Service Centers. The ticket reservation counter will thus be opened in a phased manner across the country from today.

On Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also said that reverse booking has also started to take place across several cities. This comes as a good indicator showing that people are ready to come back and resume work. He further added that normalising rail services will help people to return to their respective places of work. Indian Railways Cancels Booking of Trains Originating and Terminating in Maharashtra After State Government Prohibits Inter-District Travel.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday prohibited inter-district travel till further orders. After the Maharashtra government banned inter-district travel, the Indian Railways announced to cancel all tickets of passengers whose trains are originating and terminating stations fall within Maharashtra. The Railways will also not charge any cancellation fees.