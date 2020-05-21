Indian Railways Cancels Booking of Trains Originating and Terminating in Maharashtra After State Government Prohibits Inter-District Travel

Indian Railways | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 21: The Maharashtra government on Thursday prohibited inter-district travel till further orders amid rising coronavirus cases. After the state government banned inter-district travel, the Indian Railways announced to cancel all tickets of passengers whose trains are originating and terminating stations fall within Maharashtra. The Railways will also not charge any cancellation fees. Mumbai Metro to Follow Social Distancing After Resumption of Services Post Lockdown, Releases Images With New Seating Arrangements, View Pics.

The rail body said that all the tickets of the special trains scheduled to run from June 1 in the state would be automatically cancelled. It added that intra-state bookings within Maharashtra would also not be permitted. People cannot board and deboard a train from within Maharashtra. India Sees Huge Spike of 5,609 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Increases to 1,12,359, Death Toll Surges to 3435.

Tweet By PTI:

After Maha prohibits inter-district travel, rlys cancels tickets of passengers whose originating, terminating stations fall within state — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2020

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1 onwards. The trains that will resume operations on 200 routes from next month are different from the Shramik Express trains. The online ticket booking of non-AC trains would begin on the IRCTC website. The online booking of these 200 passenger trains has commenced from Thursday.

Notably, only online booking of tickets is allowed. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. Train services in India were suspended from March 22, ahead of the nationwide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, on May 1, the Indian Railways started the Shramik Express trains to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers to their native states.