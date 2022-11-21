Indore, November 21: Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday in Indore for allegedly murdering his male friend for discontinuing their same-sex relationship. The crime came to light after a half-burnt body of a man was found on Friday in a closed building of MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The accused works as a watchman.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Rajesh Raghuvanshi said to Hindustan Times that they found a half-burned body was along MG Road on Friday morning. A watchman was spotted near the building during the investigation. Police asked about his whereabouts. The watchman said he lives in a nearby building. When police searched his room, they discovered blood stains. Police also discovered puja items such as cow dung cake, vermillion, and coconut after which he was detained. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Son, Slits His Throat After Fight With Wife in Malad; Arrested

ADCP further said that the accused informed police that the deceased was his friend and they were in a relationship. His friend wanted to end it. He was forcing his friend but he was not ready to listen, so he killed him and burnt the body in the closed building of the board office. He put some coconuts and flowers to divert the police investigation towards human sacrifice. However, police are not convinced with this statement. Police are interrogating him to rule out the possibility of human sacrifice. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Prince Yadav, Who Brutality Killed Ex-Girlfriend and Chopped Body Parts in Azamgarh, Says ‘Betrayal’ Led to Her Murder

The accused has been arrested by police under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have notified the deceased's family about the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).